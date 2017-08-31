Destiny App Update Adds New Features, Removes Support For First Game

With Destiny 2's release coming up very soon, Bungie has now updated the Destiny Companion app with some new features and also removed support for the first game.In the new version of Destiny app, there are five major areas:

Explore -- Lets you read news stories and stay in the look with everything about the game.

-- Lets you read news stories and stay in the look with everything about the game. Clans -- Lets you search for and join clans. Once you join a clan, you can do things like chat with teammates and create a custom clan banner.

-- Lets you search for and join clans. Once you join a clan, you can do things like chat with teammates and create a custom clan banner. Progress -- This will show "where you've been so far and what you should so next."

-- This will show "where you've been so far and what you should so next." Gear -- This shows your character's setup, including gear and weapons

-- This shows your character's setup, including gear and weapons Find a Fireteam -- Returning from the Destiny 1 companion app, this helps you find people to play with.

Bungie's own website has been overhauled as well, and you can use the site to track some of the same things. However, Bungie made the decision to "double down" on the Destiny companion app, so that's where you can expect the newest content.

While Destiny 1 the game will remain online after launch, tracking for Destiny 1 characters through the Companion app is going away with this new update. That being said, the API that runs the app is publicly available, so community-made apps will still work, which is good news for people still playing the game.

None of this is any surprise, as Bungie initially laid out its Destiny Companion app changes earlier this month.

You can download the Destiny companion app through the links below:

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a PC release to follow in October. PC players can try Destiny 2 right now through the ongoing beta.

