Destiny 2's Witch Queen Raid Launches On March 5

The This Week At Bungie post announced that the new raid in Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion is set to launch at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Saturday, March 5. Besides the release date, there was no new information about the raid. However, the TWAB promises that information on Contest Mode rules, Bungie Rewards, and more--possibly including the raid name--is on the way. There are still a few more TWABs left before The Witch Queen launches.

All we know so far is that the raid will take place inside the sunken Pyramid ship in Savathun's Throne World. The Bungie website says, "venture inward and confront the ancient danger imprisoned within," detailing a bit about what the raid will encompass.

We also don't know what the Power level requirement for the raid will be. Bungie detailed changes to the Power level cap, which determines how strong players need to be in order to take on certain activities, for the Witch Queen expansion, but hasn't yet said what numbers players should expect to hit in order to be raid-ready on March 5. The Deep Stone Crypt raid from Destiny 2 Beyond Light started from above the Soft cap, and the new raid may do the same.

The Witch Queen Power Cap

What we do know about The Witch Queen is how long the Power grind will be, thanks to new details Bungie provided. Currently, players' Power level--their overall toughness determined by the levels of all their weapons and armor--is capped at 1330, not counting Power bonuses earned from leveling up the Seasonal Artifact.

In The Witch Queen, players will start at a new Power Floor, the lowest Power level items can drop. The TWAB says, "Starting on February 22, the Power floor will be updated to 1350. Any player who signs in will be at appropriate Power levels to start the Witch Queen campaign, even if they’ve taken a recent break from the game." The Soft Power cap will be 1500. Rare and Legendary drops from activities and chests will help you reach this cap.

After reaching the Soft cap, players will need to seek "Powerful" gear drops from specific activities to reach the Power cap of 1550. 1560 is the Hard Power cap, or the highest Power level your gear can attain. You can obtain weapons and armor up to 1560 by completing activities like endgame PvE, Trials of Osiris, and Iron Banner. Players can technically increase their Power level above 1560, but only by leveling their Seasonal Artifact. Bungie mentions that there will be slight changes to Pinnacle and Powerful activities based on upcoming Seasonal content. Keep in mind, Trials of Osiris will not be available until after the new raid launches.

Reminder: Trials of Osiris will be on hiatus from The Witch Queen launch through the Raid launch. Gives players time to play through the campaign and get some levels under their belt.

Raid's live on March 5.

Trials returns on March 11.

We'll have reminders in future TWABs. — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) January 20, 2022

The Witch Queen and the new Season will launch on February 22. Although Season of the Lost is nearing the end, activities from the Bungie 30th Anniversary event will still be playable in 2022.