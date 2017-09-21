Destiny 2's Weapons Are Hinting At Next Week's "Faction Rally"

Destiny 2 continues to add more content weeks after launch. According to the official Bungie schedule, something called Faction Rally begins Tuesday, September 26--but even though it hasn't arrived yet, Guardians can get their hands on faction-branded weapons right now.

Factions in Destiny 1 are in-game groups with which you can form alliances, increase your reputation through certain activities, and redeem faction-specific rewards. Though it's not clear what exactly Destiny 2's Faction Rally will consist of, the three Crucible factions--Dead Orbit, New Monarchy, and Future War Cult--have already made minor appearances on some weapons in the game.

If you look closely, you'll see each faction's logo on the above weapons. The Number's Future War Cult symbol is the most obvious at first glance, while The Sentencer IV's New Monarchy logo and Dire Promise's Dead Orbit logo are on the butts of those weapons.

These logos can also be found on the Faction Rally portion of the schedule, which means it's safe to assume that they'll be returning from Destiny 1 in some form.

Around the GameSpot office, we found each of these weapons in Cayde's stashes. It's not yet clear if they can be acquired elsewhere or what other weapons there may be.

For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 guides and walkthroughs roundup. You can also read our full review.