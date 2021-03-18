Destiny 2's Trials Of Osiris Is Back This Weekend, But With An Adjustment

Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris is returning to the game this weekend after several weeks of being disabled, but it'll be a little less forgiving than usual. Bungie is reinstating the top-tier competitive mode, but you won't be able to rejoin matches if your connection has been lost mid-game.

Bungie made the announcement on its Bungie Help Twitter account. The developer said it's disabling the match rejoin function for now, but intends to reinstate it with an update to the game in the future.

Trials of Osiris will be re-enabled at 10:00 AM Pacific on Friday, March 19.

Note: Fireteam Rejoin functionality has been fully disabled in this activity through Destiny 2 Update 3.1.1, but is expected to return in a future update. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 18, 2021

Trials, which challenges players to try to win seven competitive multiplayer matches in a row with no losses to earn some of Destiny 2's best loot, has been plagued with issues this season. For the last four weeks, Bungie has disabled the mode because of players who found ways to exploit it, trading wins without competing for easy Flawless runs. Bungie brought Trials back on the weekend of March 12, only to quickly disable it again when it became clear players were still finding ways to cheat.

That's left some players worried that they might miss their chances at Trials rewards this season, since different pieces of loot become available each week--and some are the very best guns you can get in Destiny 2. But Bungie has said that it's taking steps to make sure all the loot is available for players despite the delays.

Trials of Osiris will be re-enabled at 10:00 AM Pacific on Friday, March 19.



Note: Fireteam Rejoin functionality has been fully disabled in this activity through Destiny 2 Update 3.1.1, but is expected to return in a future update. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 18, 2021

Bungie has had a hard time with Trials for a while--the mode returned to the game in 2020 after the release of the Shadowkeep expansion, and before the similar mode, the Trials of the Nine, had been disabled since 2018. The mode is notoriously difficult, which puts off your average Destiny 2 Guardian, and it has seen more than its share of exploits and cheating since its reinstatement. Bungie recently said it is increasing the size of its team dedicated to stopping cheating in Destiny 2, which will hopefully help make the Trials a little fairer.