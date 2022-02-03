Destiny 2’s Origin Traits Give Weapons An Additional Set Of Abilities In The Witch Queen

This week's Bungie news post centered on weapon changes and new features arriving with Destiny 2 The Witch Queen, and one of these features is unique weapon traits called Origin Traits. New weapons in the expansion and returning weapons will have a third column for this trait, however, Origin Traits will not apply to weapons that dropped prior to The Witch Queen expansion.

Bungie shared a list of four Origin Traits players will see in the game:

Alacrity: This trait applies to Trials of Osiris weapons. Alacrity grants increased stability, aim assist, range, and reload speed when the player is the last one standing in the fireteam. It also applies to solo players, which includes players running solo in Lost Sectors and Rumble.

Gives +40 reload speed if the player hasn't taken damage in four seconds in a Crucible match. Vanguard's Vindication: Final blows with the weapon gives the player seven health in Strikes.

Certain Origins Traits can be used in multiple game modes depending on the activity. Bungie gives an example saying that "Nightfall weapons can select between Nightfall and Vanguard traits. Trials of Osiris weapons can select between Trials and Crucible traits." However, Season 16's Pursuit weapon, a shotgun called The Reckless Endangerment, can choose between Crucible, Gambit, and Vanguard traits.

The Witch Queen will launch with 14 Origin Traits, with more traits getting added for a future raid, dungeon, Seasonal event, and one in Season 17. Bungie also mentioned that older weapons from an existing raid or Seasonal weapons may get an Origin trait of their own.

Weapon Foundry Origin Traits

Bungie will bring back early Destiny vibes by centering the loot pool around Häkke, Omolon, Suros, and Veist foundries--including one for the Vanguard, Gambit, and Crucible activities, and from foundries yet to be revealed. All of these weapons will come with another set of Origin Traits that play to the Foundries' strengths.

These Foundry Origin Traits are:

Häkke Breach Armaments: The Häkke weapon does +15% damage to vehicles, and +30% to barricades and turrets. Stasis crystals and Stasis turrets take increased damage as well.

These Origin Traits and Foundry Origin Traits may affect the player's choice of weapon or method of crafting since weapons can be customized to suit their playstyle or needs. Bungie also detailed all the basic information about the weapon crafting system that players will get to try out in the first few missions of The Witch Queen when it launches on February 22.