Destiny 2's Newest Update Lets Community Restore The Eliksni Quarter At Long Last

With Season of Plunder's storyline winding down in Destiny 2, things have been quiet in the game before the start of Season 19. Players looking for one last activity to engage in before the final season begins ahead of February's Lightfall expansion can get ready to spread some charity across the Solar system, as next week will see the launch of the new Eliksni Quarter community event.

One of the new social hubs in Destiny 2, the Eliksni Quarter houses refugees from the House of Light who have allied with the Guardians and now have their own space inside of the Last City. That location has been in dire need of some TLC, and after the weekly reset on November 22, players will be able to donate Captain's Coins to help Spider and Misraaks with improving the living space.

These coins can be found in destination chests, Lost Sectors, public events, Season of Plunder Ketchcrash activities, the King's Fall raid, Dares of Eternity, Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit. Collecting and donating this currency will reward players with an emblem, upgrade materials, and a new Ghost Shell that has a swashbuckling theme to it, and, if the Destiny 2 community pulls together, there will also be special rewards from the Eliksni as well.

This event will be live for two weeks, and Bungie says that there's a chance that a Deepsight weapon could also be handed out as a reward to Guardians. Beyond that charitable pursuit, a few other big updates were revealed in the weekly Bungie blog post.

Iron Banner is getting a new mode that puts a dangerous spin on Control, Crucible updates are coming in Season 19, and getting the Scallywag achievement will be easier than ever before as several requirements for that title are being lowered.