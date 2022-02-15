Destiny 2's New Exorcism Mission Is A Bit Bugged, Here's How To Avoid Problems

Destiny 2's Season of the Lost concludes with the matchmade, six-player Exorcism mission where Guardians help Mara Sov remove Savathun's worm, but the worm isn't the only bug in the mission. Some players logging in to experience this key moment leading up to The Witch Queen expansion are saying that the Exorcism quest is not progressing.

While investigating the issues brought up by the Destiny community, Bungie said that players should not skip the final cutscene in the mission. A player skipping the cutscene will skip it for everyone, even in matchmaking.

Mission progress can get blocked when running through the Bridge part quickly, too--if blocked, players should backtrack on the Bridge. Bungie will also not allow players to join the mission through matchmaking when the mission is already in progress.

To access the Exorcism mission, head to the Wayfinder's Compass in the H.E.L.M., then head to the Dreaming City. The Exorcism quest icon will be right beside Astral Alignment. Exorcism is replayable after completing it the initial time.

For curious players that want to understand the story a bit better, we have a breakdown of what we've learned from the Exorcism mission. Also, since it's the last week of Season of the Lost, it's the perfect time to prepare for the upcoming expansion--Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen expansion launch on February 22.