Destiny 2's Nerf Gjallarhorn Goes On Sale On July 7, Looks Massive And Ornate

Bungie has revealed new details on its upcoming Nerf Gjallarhorn replica rocket launcher, and the good news is that this Destiny 2 toy looks like it'll be an ornate and adult-sized toy to proudly display on your shelf. The bad news is that the price has increased--now $185--for the Exotic rocket launcher toy, which will ship out in its own bespoke box.

As Bungie previously mentioned, preorders will go live on July 7 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, and anyone who has acquired the digital version of the famed weapon in Destiny 2 will get first dibs on acquiring this collectible. From July 21, the remaining stock will be made available to the public. As a reminder, you'll need to own the Bungie 30th Anniversary DLC pack and have completed the Grasp of Avarice dungeon.

Unleash the foam wolves.

Gallery

Even if you're not planning to place a family-friendly rocket launcher above your fireplace mantle, it's worth getting Gjallarhorn inside of Destiny as it's one of the best weapons in the game. On Bungie's blog, several people who helped bring Gjallarhorn to Nerf-life shared a few details on the development of the blaster and how the project became a labor of love for them.

The developers and Nerf engineers explained how the project came to be, the small touches built into the replica, and how the packaging was designed to be as ornate as the final product. In other Destiny 2 news, a new patch has fixed an exploit in the Duality dungeon, you can catch up on this week's seasonal challenges, and now is a great time to start working on obtaining the Reaper title.