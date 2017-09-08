Destiny 2's Known Issues And Bugs Listed, Bungie Says Server Queue May Return

Destiny 2 is finally out, and the online-focused shooter's launch was not entirely smooth. PlayStation 4 users reported issues and some players got kicked from the servers. Not only that but people have raised concerns about how shaders work--and Bungie has responded. Now, Bungie has provided list of the current list of known issues and also what's been fixed so far, and more.

Beginning with the known issues, which Bungie calls "Active Investigations," these include things like the the aforementioned PS4 issues and other crash reports. Bungie is also aware of players getting booted back to orbit when trying to access a new area. Additionally, the developer warns players that when they complete the "Enhance" quest they should have multiple inventory slots available for Energy weapons or else you might run into a problem. Here is a rundown of all of the known issues:

Destiny 2: Active Investigations

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro platform error CE-34878-0 We are actively investigating crash reports from the #Help forum with platform partners Some players have reported that disabling PlayStation 4 HDCP settings may circumvent the issue Destiny 2 CABBAGE errors returning players to orbit when attempting to enter new areas Some Network hardware and service providers are impacted by this error more frequently than others Mida Mini-tool is not properly appearing at the Postmaster We are actively investigating an issue where Mida Mini-tool is not properly sent to Postmaster When completing the “Enhance!” Quest, please ensure you have multiple inventory slots available in the Energy Weapons category to prevent this issue from occurring Vanguard Research Tokens may be lost if a player completes a Meditation without first receiving the Meditation from Ikora To prevent this issue from occurring, ensure the proper Meditation has been selected prior to a Fireteam Lead launching the activity If a player has selected the wrong Meditation, they will need to complete the activity before they’re able to select an alternate mission

As for the Destiny 2 issues that have been resolved, these include the multiplayer permissions issues that popped up yesterday. Bungie says it also fixed a problem related to long matchmaking times that led to Mongoose errors.

Destiny 2 Resolved Issues

Issues causing Multiplayer Permissions errors on PlayStation Network have been resolved We have resolved an issue where players would see “Content cannot be selected at this time” messaging when attempting to access the PlayStation Store from Destiny 2 We have resolved an issue where players would encounter 503 errors when attempting to view pages on Bungie.net We have resolved issues with long Matchmaking times that were resulting in MONGOOSE errors

Bungie also confirmed new details about Destiny 2's server queue situation. The developer implemented a queue at launch in North America to deal with the huge demand, with some players having to wait around 15 minutes to get in. Bungie said it is considering bringing the server queue back this weekend "to ensure stability."

"Players should only expect to encounter the queue during period when more players that usual attempt to sign in every second," Bungie said.

GameSpot's Kallie Plagge is progressing through Destiny 2 now and you can read her latest thoughts in her review diary here. A full review is coming up soon.