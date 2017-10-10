Destiny 2's Iron Banner Is Now Live

The latest Destiny 2 event, Iron Banner, is live now in the Crucible. The event returns from the original Destiny, offering exclusive armor and gear if you earn enough Tokens.

Things have changed a little since the first game, however. As with all Crucible modes, matches are now 4v4 rather than 6v6. In addition, Iron Banner is now entirely about skill; Power levels are not taken into account, as Light levels were previously. "Your fighting abilities, not your power levels, will decide the outcome," developer Bungie says.

You can access the Iron Banner by visiting Lord Saladin in the Tower. That task itself requires that you complete the campaign, as the Tower is inaccessible until you've done so. Once you've spoken with Saladin, Iron Banner is entered through its own Crucible playlist--which features Quickplay modes and matchmaking--and you can play as a Fireteam or dive in solo.

Iron Banner is live now and lasts the entire week, ending with the weekly reset on October 17. For more on the event, take a look at all the Destiny 2 Iron Banner gear, weapons, and rewards you can earn.

Another event, the Leviathan Prestige Raid, was due to go live today, but that has now been delayed until Wednesday, October 18. Bungie said: "An exploit has been discovered in the Leviathan Raid that causes the encounters to be stripped of their intended challenge. To allow time to fix this issue, we are delaying the start of the Prestige Raid until next week. It's important to us that the team who earns World First status doesn't have their legacy tarnished by doubt, skepticism, or uncertainty." However, the release of Destiny 2's new map, Distant Shore, went ahead as planned and it's live now.