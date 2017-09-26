Destiny 2's Gear Power Changes At Faction Vendors Every 30 Minutes

Max-level Destiny 2 players have something new to consider when it comes to gear drops. It has been discovered that the power of gear drops from Faction/Planet vendors changes every 30 minutes, but as mentioned, this is only for people with max-level Power.

As Reddit user LeafBlitz discovered, the Engram level for gear drops changes every minutes at those vendors (but maybe not all of them). What's the significance of this? If you're patient, you can check every 30 minutes to see what the level of your Engram is, and if it hits 300, you'd probably want to cash them all in to reap the benefits.

Bear in mind that the Power level of gear from some vendors doesn't seem to change on the half hour, specifically Lord Shaxx and Banshee. As always, your mileage may vary, so testing these things out for yourself is a good way to go.

Destiny 2's Faction Rallies went live earlier this week, bringing with them exclusive rewards packages including weapons, armor, and shaders. The Faction Rally leaders are Arach Jalaal (who represents Dead Orbit), Lakshmi-2 (Future War Cult), and Executor Hideo (New Monarchy), and you can talk to them in Destiny 2's Tower social space.

You can check out GameSpot's previous coverage to learn more about Destiny 2's Faction Rallies and where to find the leaders.

In other Destiny 2 news, YouTube user Gigz has found a way to acquire Faction tokens very quickly. Watch the video below to find out how you might be able to get six tokens a minute.