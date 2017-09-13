Destiny 2's First Raid Beaten, See Who Did It And How

Just hours after going live, Destiny 2's first raid, Leviathan, has been beaten. Bungie reported on Twitter that the clan "The Legend Himself" took down the raid before any other group. You can see the winning moment below, but there are spoilers of course.

We don't have the full player stats for the raid clear as of yet, but we'll report back if and when they become available.

Congratulations to Clan 'The Legend Himself' on being the World First to complete the Leviathan Raid.

SPOILERS:https://t.co/bg5azt5O1S — Bungie (@Bungie) September 13, 2017

Additionally, Bungie announced that, in the wake of the first team clearing the Leviathan raid, it's released a new map called Emperor's Respite in the Crucible. You can see an image of the map below, or jump into the game directly now to try it out.

The first Fireteam has made their way through Leviathan. Shaxx isn’t far behind. Emperor’s Respite is now available for all in the Crucible. pic.twitter.com/Cu7aV0EZb5 — Bungie (@Bungie) September 13, 2017

What's more, Bungie's Andrew Hopps shared a video of the team at Bungie watching The Legend Himself finish off the raid, cheering like mad at the end when the job is done. It's pretty cool to see Bungie get so hyped for its community like this.

You need to be Power level 260 or above to get into the Leviathan raid. You can check out GameSpot's Leviathan raid tips here to find out everything you need to know.