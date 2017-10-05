Destiny 2's First Iron Banner Event Announced, Includes These Armor Rewards

Destiny 2's first Iron Banner event has been announced and it's coming soon--with the usual rewards but also some changes, too. In its latest weekly blog post, Bungie announced that the limited-time Crucible event will kick off on October 10 at 2 AM PT, ending at the same time on October 17. The gametype is Control, which challenges players to ... control zones across the map.

Iron Banner matches will be 4v4 affairs, just like other Crucible modes. But as for what's new, Bungie said "you fighting abilities, not your power levels, will decide the outcome." Additionally, "Bounties and Ranks have been replaced with an Iron Banner Engram."

To access Iron Banner, you need to have beaten the campaign to find Lord Saladin in the Tower. After speaking to Lord Saladin, you'll unlock an Iron Banner quest. Complete that and you'll be able to access the Iron Banner playlist from Quickly.

All matches you participate in (win or lose) will yield Iron Banner Tokens, and you'll get more if you win. There will also be daily and season-length milestones. And of course, there is armor for each class up for grabs. You can see this armor in the image above.

Will you check out Destiny 2's Iron Banner event next week? Let us know in the comments below!