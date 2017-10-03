Destiny 2's First Faction Rallies Winner Revealed, Legendary Weapon Now Available

The first-ever Faction Rallies event in Destiny 2 concluded with the weekly reset. Now, with server maintenance complete and the new update released, Bungie has revealed the event's winner: Dead Orbit.

As you can see in the images below, The Tower has been decorated to commemorate the win, which was determined by the faction that earned the most reward packages during the week-long Faction Rallies event. As a result, all players can now purchase the Legendary scout rifle Haunted Earth from Dead Orbit leader Arach Jalaal; the weapons from Future War Cult and New Monarchy can't be purchased. Haunted Earth is priced at 50,000 glimmer, unless you were a member of Dead Orbit, in which case it costs only 1,000 glimmer.

Haunted Earth will be available for the next seven days as part of Victory Week. During that time, you can cash in any Faction Tokens you may still have to earn additional rewards. (You can see all of the Faction Rallies gear, weapons, and rewards in our gallery.) Keep in mind that only the first 30 faction rewards you receive offer gear. Any you earn after that point only offer shaders--unless you were a member of Future War Cult, which was apparently exempt from the cap due to a bug.

Faction Rallies will return again, although Bungie hasn't outlined an exact schedule for how often we'll see them. The next one will take place in the "near future." In the meantime, you can check out the patch notes for hotfix update 1.0.3.1, which was just released.