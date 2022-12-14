Destiny 2's Dawning Event Is A Great Time To Level Up Crafted Weapons

For the duration of the holiday event, crafted weapons will level up faster while participating in activities.

By on

Comments

Here's something you may not have realised about Destiny 2's Dawning event: players will be able to level up crafted weapons faster for the duration of the holiday event, with bonus progress awarded while completing activities.

The buff was pointed out by Bungie community manager dmg04 on Twitter, who added that using snowballs to defeat enemies will also count towards levelling up any crafted weapons players have equipped. This little bonus will be helpful for players who want to level up weapons without having to go through a ton of ammo to do so.

Click To Unmute
  1. Hogwarts Legacy - Gameplay Showcase II
  2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen Review
  3. Best PlayStation Games Of 2022
  4. How To Fix Witcher 3 Next Gen Launch Issues | GameSpot
  5. GAMEPLAY TRAILER | NEW GAME BASED ON HITORI NO SHITA: THE OUTCAST ANNOUNCED
  6. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Action Trailer
  7. NieR Series X NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Collaboration Coming Soon
  8. W40K: Inquisitor | Season of Escalation - Release Trailer
  9. New Hero: Feria Shen Cinematic & Gameplay Showcase | NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  10. Octopath Traveler II | Throné & Temenos Character Trailer
  11. 2nd Trailer - Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
  12. Xbox Will Allow Call of Duty on PS Plus To Push Activision Deal Through | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph - The Dawning Trailer

The buffs to weapon levelling will be in place until The Dawning event ends on January 3, so make sure you make the most of it before then.

The Dawning is Destiny 2's regular winter-themed seasonal holiday, with this year's event bringing back many familiar features from past years. Check out our guide to all this year's ingredients, recipes, and rewards, as well as what's changed from previous events.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Destiny 2
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)