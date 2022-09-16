Destiny 2's Control Playlist Now Has A Quitter Penalty

Bungie made some tweaks to the Control playlist in order to discourage quitting.

By on

Comments

Bungie has implemented a few changes to matchmaking and quitter penalties for the Control playlist, as detailed in This Week At Bungie post.

Players who quit out of Control matches can now trigger the Crucible suspension system--something players did take note of as soon as the update went live. For some, it was an unwelcome change since they considered the Control playlist to be the "casual" PvP mode, as opposed to more intensely competitive ones like Trials of Osiris and Survival.

Click To Unmute
  1. Street Fighter 6 - 20 Minutes of Ken Gameplay
  2. COD Warzone 2.0 New Gulag & Map Explained | GameSpot News
  3. Street Fighter 6 Extreme Battle Trailer
  4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Maps Overview | COD Next Showcase 2022
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II What's New Breakout | COD Next Showcase 2022
  6. Street Fighter 6 - World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hub Game Mode Trailer
  7. Genshin Impact King Deshret and the Three Magi Version 3.1 Official Trailer
  8. Genshin Impact Anime Concept Trailer | Hoyoverse x ufotable
  9. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Bardock Alone Against Fate Trailer
  10. 15 Minutes of Wo Long: Fall Dynasty Gameplay
  11. Flaming Espinas TGS 2022 Demo - Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
  12. TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022 KONAMI Special Program Livestream

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Destiny 2: The Light and Darkness Saga – Destiny Calls

To discourage quitting, Bungie also made other changes like adjustments to matchmaking. Matchmaking time has increased only 10 to 15 seconds for most players of average skill. But those who are further on either ends of the skill spectrum--low-skill and high-skill players--have seen increased wait times. Bungie has adjusted matchmaking to reduce the wait time for these players and matchmaking will search for a wider range of players sooner. "We don't expect this to affect the Control experience for most players in the middle of the pack," Bungie said. "And we hope it broadens the available pool of Guardians for our high and low-skill players to match with."

Map selection doesn't really affect the quit rate, Bungie said, but it is tweaking what maps show up more frequently in Control. "We used a number of factors in determining initial weightings: quit and mercy rates, player sentiment, internal surveys, and more," said Bungie. Here are the weights of maps currently, with Disjunction and Cathedral of Dusk removed from increased weighting to full weighting as of September 15.

Full Weighting

  • Disjunction
  • Cathedral of Dusk
  • Fragment
  • Twilight Gap
  • Rusted Lands
  • Distant Shore
  • Endless Vale
  • The Fortress
  • Radiant Cliffs
  • Pacifica
  • Altar of Flame
  • Javelin-4
  • Widow’s Court
  • Vostok
  • Eternity

Reduced Weighting

  • Bannerfall
  • Midtown
  • Exodus Blue
  • Wormhaven
  • Burnout

Significantly Reduced Weighting

  • The Dead Cliffs

Removed

  • Anomaly
  • The Cauldron
  • Convergence

Check out our other Destiny 2 coverage:

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Destiny 2
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Stadia
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)