Destiny 2's Competitive Crucible Playlist Adds A New Trials Of The Nine Map

Destiny 2's Crucible PvP mode has a new map available for the Competitive playlist. Bungie has announced that the map Eternity is now available in the Competitive mode. The map, which you can see a teaser image for below, debuted with the Trials of the Nine event.

It's a pretty strange- and cool-looking map, and it'll be fun to see how it plays in the Competitive Crucible playlist.

Competitive is Crucible's more intense PvP mode. Recently, Bungie rolled out some changes so that matches would be more even--you can read more about those changes here.

For more on Destiny 2, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 guides and walkthroughs roundup. You can also read our full review.

