Destiny 2's Clan Functionality Is Now Live

Last month, Bungie detailed how Destiny 2's Clan system will work. In short, if you created a Group in Destiny 1, you'll have to convert it to a Clan to take advantage of Destiny 2's Clan features. Starting today, that conversion process is now live.

In a post on its website, Bungie announced that Group founders can now migrate their communities in order to make them official Clans. This transition brings a bunch of advantages with it: Destiny 2 has in-game options and features for managing Clans. Further, the game will have a Clan progression system, with every member receiving rewards for the actions of the other members. Finally, Clans have access to Guided Games, which function as Destiny 2's matchmaking for high-level activities.

There are a few downsides, however. Clans are capped at 100 members, whereas Groups can include many more. Further, several Groups can join together to form an Alliance, but these connections won't carry over once a Group migrates to Clan. The migration is entirely optional, though: a community can remain a Group, but it won't gain access to the Clan features in Destiny 2. Group founders must make a decision on whether or not to change to a Clan by August 23.

If you're a Group founder and are interested in changing it to a Clan, you can read the full instructions on Bungie's website. You have to go to your Clan homepage and pick the option to migrate.

Destiny 2 will be released on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, with the PC version following on October 24. Players who pre-order will receive an Exotic weapon. In addition, Bungie has responded to certain issues from the game's recent beta test, including complaints that a part of the playable story mission was far too difficult.