Destiny 2's Black Screen Issue Is Being Investigated, But Still No Permanent Fix Available

One issue in Destiny 2 that has persisted is a problem where the game displays a black screen when players load into The Tower, one of the game's social spaces. This problem has been reported on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and there is still no fix. Some players are reporting that they can hear audio but can't fully get into The Tower.

If this is happening to you, there are a pair of workarounds that you can try. Bungie laid these out in its latest weekly blog post today, the first of which is launching a different activity or into a different location from the Director before trying to go into The Tower. The second potential workaround is the harsher one: Bungie advises closing and re-launching Destiny 2 to fix the problem. Neither of these workarounds are ideal.

Thankfully, then, Bungie said it remains on the case to find a more permanent solution. We'll report back with further details on this effort as they become available.

In other Destiny 2 news, a new hotfix for the game--1.0.3.2.--came out this week. It fixed issues involving The Tower crashing when players load into it. This is separate from the black screen issue mentioned above.

