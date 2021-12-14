Destiny 2's Annual Dawning Event Has Some Great Armor Sets This Year

It's the season to not only be jolly but to dress in extremely fashionable armor while keeping extinction-level forces at bay with a selection of wonderful toys. For the last couple of years, Destiny 2 has offered a festive fracas in its annual Dawning event, and according to data-mining site Light.gg, this year will be no exception.

The Dawning will return today after the weekly reset kicks in and will run until January 4. As usual, you can expect a few quests that revolve around gathering baking ingredients for everyone's favorite granny, Eva Levante, who'll offer a range of weapons and gear as rewards. Remember, the best space-cookies are the ones gathered from the slaughtered remains of death-worshipping monsters and time-traveling robots programmed for homicide.

Some of the equipment includes a new set of armor cosmetics called Dendrite Shimmer, which looks terrific:

These Guardians weren't on the naughty list.

As for everything else, it looks like a range of new and old gear will be available from Eva Levante and the Eververse store. If you missed out on any Dawning-themed gear during previous events, now's a good time to fill those gaps in your collection:

Glacioclasm - Void fusion rifle

Cold Front - Kinetic SMG

Avalanche - Solar machine gun

Zephyr - Arc sword

New Exotic ship

Cheerspreader - Riskrunner SMG Exotic weapon ornament

Compliance - Anarchy grenade launcher Exotic weapon ornament

Dendrite Shimmer armor ornaments

Exotic Ghost shell

Exotic Sparrow

Exotic and Legendary emotes

Destiny 2 will have a big 2022 with The Witch Queen expansion, which arrives on February 22. Until then, you can also engage in some celebrations with Bungie's 30th anniversary content. Just don't expect to use the Exotics Mechaneer's Tricksleeves and Icefall Mantle, as those have been temporarily disabled to prevent any exploits from popping up.