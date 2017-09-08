Destiny 2's Amazing Soundtrack Is Out, Listen Here

Bungie's Halo games had great music. Destiny 1 did as well. And this continues with Destiny 2, which has a score that is memorable and drives you into the game further and pulls you along with its orchestral themes and driving tone. If you want to listen to Destiny 2's score outside of the game, Bungie has now released all of it on YouTube.

All 33 tracks, spanning more than 2.5 hours of music, from the Destiny 2 official soundtrack are available to stream through the YouTube playlist below.

Destiny 2's music was composed by Michael Salvatori, Skye Lewin, C. Paul Johnson, Rotem Moav, and Peter Schlosser. In a statement, the composers talked about what they wanted to achieve with Destiny 2's music.

"'What makes a Guardian a Guardian?"' This is the central question posed by Destiny 2," they said. "In creating the music that will drive you through moments of loss and recovery, we have asked that same question of ourselves. The new soundtrack was composed to capture the somber spirit of a civilization confronting immense tragedy, and also to inspire bravery in the hearts of our heroes as they stand together and fight to reclaim all that they hold dead. We hope that you enjoy the music that accompanies this bold new adventure. Be brave all over again, Guardians."

You can buy Destiny 2's OST from the Bungie Store for $10 to get a digital copy, not a physical one. The soundtrack comes with options for MP3, Lossless, and Flac formats. Additionally, it has liner notes from the composers, along with a code to unlock a player emblem called "Resonant Chord" for Destiny 2.

Destiny 1 had a song written by legendary musician Paul McCartney of The Beatles, but it doesn't seem like Bungie or publisher Activision brought him back for the sequel.