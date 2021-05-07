The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Destiny 2's Adorable Baby Fallen Are Now Plush Toys
Well, that didn't take long.
The new Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer trailer introduced the world to adorable baby Fallen creatures, and soon you'll be able to own a plushy version of them.
Bungie has announced it's working with Numskull Designs on the "adorable Eliksni snuggle bugs." They are about 10 inches long and appear to come in two different color options, but the description doesn't have any details on the materials or other specifics. You can see the cute little critters in the images below.
You can sign up on the Bungie Store to be notified when the plushies become available for preorder. A price point of 777,777.77 USD is mentioned on the website, but this is surely only a placeholder inspired by Bungie's favorite number.
The plushies are expected to ship before the end of 2021.
Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer starts May 11. Among other things, it introduces a new six-player activity called Override, while the Vault of Glass raid is coming back. Additionally, Season of the Splicer is overhauling how seasonal armor is earned and a new transmog feature is coming.
Surviving Resident Evil Village: Tips and Tricks Resident Evil Village - Launch Trailer Resident Evil Village - Early Hours Livestream Why Do We Love Being Chased In Horror Games So Much? Titanfall 2's 2021 Comeback Resident Evil Village Demo: PS4 Pro VS PS5 Side-by-Side Comparison Animal Crossing Island Games with Persia Hardcore Difficulty Is Resident Evil Village’s Sweet Spot Meowscles In: Toona Trouble - Fortnite Shorts SCARLET NEXUS - Official Cinematic Opening Animation Metro Exodus Enhanced - Uncovered Introducing Wild Weeks - What’s New in Fortnite
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Numskull Designs is also the creator of the Lego rubber duckies, including a truly nightmare-inducing toy based on Gollum.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation