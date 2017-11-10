Destiny 2 Xur Location Guide: Where's Xur And What Exotics Is He Selling? (November 10)

Like that one song that Spotify keeps playing even though you're in shuffle mode, Xur is back. This time Destiny 2's best Resident Evil 4 Merchant cosplayer has landed on Nessus, and to get to him all you've got to do is fast travel to Watcher's Grave.

Once you've landed, bring up the map and pop a waypoint on him. If you've been playing Destiny 2 since launch, you'll no doubt be familiar with this spot, as it's a frequent haunt for our boy Xur. If you haven't, it's as easy as hopping on your Sparrow when you land, boosting straight forward, and then doing some light platforming up the tree to find him hanging out on a branch.

If you're wondering whether it's worth the effort, we've got a breakdown of everything he has to offer. Take a look below.

The Prospector (Grenade Launcher) -- 29 Legendary Shards

(Grenade Launcher) -- 29 Legendary Shards Foetracer (Hunter Class Helmet) -- 23 Legendary Shards

(Hunter Class Helmet) -- 23 Legendary Shards An Insurmountable Skullfort (Helmet) -- 23 Legendary Shards

(Helmet) -- 23 Legendary Shards Eye of Another World (Warlock Class Helmet) -- 23 Legendary Shards

The big Destiny 2 news this week is that Faction Rallies are up and running again. As with the last one, you'll need to pledge yourself to one of three groups, and then hunt down items to exchange for gear and weapons. Before you make your decision, check out our Destiny 2 faction rally guide to see all the new weapons, gear, and other rewards.

If you're planning to participate in the event, it may be worth checking out this article on a new Destiny 2 Faction Rallies exploit that lets you earn tokens really quickly. That'll save you some time and get you the gear you want much quicker.