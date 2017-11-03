Destiny 2 Xur Location Guide: Where Is Xur, What Exotics Is He Selling? (November 3)

Just like that weird guy you never see for most of the year, but who suddenly appears in the summer driving an ice cream van full of treats in your area, Xur is back. This week Destiny 2's suspiciously odd merchant has popped up on Earth.

To get to him, you simply need to travel to the Winding Cove and then jump on your Sparrow and use the path on the left. You'll see Xur standing around above you, near the downed ship. He's been here before, so you shouldn't have any trouble finding him, but if you'd like a visual guide, check out the video above. You can see what Xur has to sell below.

Graviton Lance (Pulse Rifle)- 29 Legendary Shards

Young Ahamkara's Spine (Hunter Class Gauntlets) - 23 Legendary Shards

Mask of the Quiet One (Helmet) - 23 Legendary Shards

Nezarec's Sin (Warlock Class Helmet) - 23 Legendary Shards

Destiny 2's second-ever Faction Rally event begins on November 7 and will run run through November 13. As with the previous rally you'll have to align yourself with a faction, choosing between New Monarchy, Future War Cult, or Dead Orbit, and then head out to collect the most reward packages for your group. You can read more about Destiny 2's new Faction Rally here.

Developer Bungie has also released a new update that impacts the Faction Rally by adjusting how Faction Tokens are given out. Each completed Strike now provides anywhere from five to nine Tokens; previously, they offered three to seven. The first Nightfall of the week (per character) provides 10 to 18 Tokens, while Heroic Public Events hand out five (down from eight). You can check out the full Destiny 2 patch notes here.

If you're still trying to complete Leviathan, you can also read our Destiny 2 raid guide.