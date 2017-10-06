Destiny 2 Xur Location Guide: Where Is Xur, What Exotics Is He Selling Today (October 6)?

Like some sort of intergalactic, otherworldly ice cream truck, Xur has rolled back into town and he's got some nice treats for you Guardians out there. This week Destiny 2's mysterious merchant has pitched up on Earth, close to the Winding Cove.

Fast travel to the Winding Cove, bring up the map, and you'll see the icon for Xur on the bottom left(ish) side. Again, it's pretty easy to get to his general location, but you'll need to do a bit of jumping to get up to him. Look for the crashed ship and you'll spot him. If you're having trouble locating him, watch the video above to see his exact position. And if you're wondering if it's even worth the effort, you can find images and details on what he's selling below.

Vigilance Wing (Pulse Rifle) -- 29 Legendary Shards

Foetracer (Hunter Class Helmet) -- 23 Legendary Shards

An Insurmountable Skullfort (Helmet) -- 23 Legendary Shards

Nezarec's Sin (Warlock Class Helmet) -- 23 Legendary Shards.

Destiny 2 director Christopher Barrett recently took to Twitter and asked fans to give feedback on what they would like to see in Destiny 2's first DLC expansion. Some of the most popular ideas so far include custom games, more loot, and a greater focus on endgame content.

Before Destiny 2 was released, reports suggested that the first DLC pack will focus on Osiris and will take players to Mercury. Later, Bungie confirmed that Curse of Osiris is real. However, since Barrett is still taking suggestions, it appears that Bungie hasn't finished all the content yet.

Bungie has announced that Destiny 2 will have "Seasons" and will discuss Seasons in Destiny 2 during TwitchCon this month. These Seasons, Bungie said, are all about keeping the Destiny fanbase "engaged." In other Destiny 2 news, it has been confirmed when the game's first Iron Banner event is coming and what gear you can earn. Additionally, the Leviathan raid's hard mode will be available next week after the weekly reset.

