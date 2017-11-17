Destiny 2 Xur Location Guide: Where Is Xur And What Exotics Is He Selling? (November 17)

Seven whole days have passed since Xur last appeared in Destiny 2 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, which means he's had an opportunity run off, steal a few more Exotics off the back of a lorry (we presume this is how he keeps getting them), and now he's back trying to sell them to Guardians again.

This week Xur is hanging out on Titan. This is one of the spots he frequents, so if you been playing Destiny 2 for a while you'll probably have been here before. For all you new players, all you need to do is fly on down to The Rig, head straight on the left, and you'll find him hiding in a room on ground level. If you're having trouble, open the map and put a waypoint on him and you can follow that. We've got details on what he's offering below.

Hard Light (Auto Rifle) - 29 Legendary Shards

(Auto Rifle) - 29 Legendary Shards Lucky Raspberry (Hunter Class Chest Armor) - 23 Legendary Shards

(Hunter Class Chest Armor) - 23 Legendary Shards Synthoceps (Gauntlets) - 23 Legendary Shards

(Gauntlets) - 23 Legendary Shards Karnstein Armlets (Warlock Class Gauntlets) - 23 Legendary Shards

In related news, a Destiny 2 double XP event called The Clarion Call begins today. To earn double XP you have to be in a clan, though if you're not already you can create or join one during the event and still get the reward. Once you're in a clan, going into battle with your teammates and doing activities will yield double XP toward bright engrams. The double XP event ends on November 20.

Destiny 2's limited-time multiplayer event, Iron Banner, will return on November 21. The game mode this time is Clash, which is Destiny 2's version of Team Deathmatch. This is the first Iron Banner event since Destiny 2 launched for PC at the end of October. You can read more about when Destiny 2's new Iron Banner starts and finishes, what the game mode is, and what you can earn for participating here.

Developer Bungie recently revealed lots of new details about the Destiny 2's first expansion, Curse of Osiris, which will launch in December. In addition to seeing the first campaign mission, it will have Raid Lairs and some Curse of Osiris gear, as well as the newly revamped Lighthouse area. The DLC releases on December 5, at which time the weekly reset schedule will change and Destiny 2 will receive Xbox One X and PS4 Pro enhancements.

As part of the most recent Destiny 2 server maintenance, Bungie released an update dubbed "The one before Curse of Osiris." It's primarily concerned with resolving some lingering issues with the game, rather than introducing any new content or features. You can read more about Destiny 2's update 1.0.7 for PC, PS4, Xbox One here.