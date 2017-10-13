Destiny 2 Xur Location Guide: Where Is Xur And What Exotics Does He Have? (October 13)

It is Xur day my dudes! Which means it's time to once again look into the Destiny 2 merchant's cavernous void of a face and shuffle through Exotic wares to find something that tickles your fancy. Don't get too close though, who knows what those weird tendrils will do.

This week, Xur has planted himself on Nessus. It's fairly straightforward to get to him as he's popped up there before. Simply fast travel to Watcher's Grave and then scoot over to the tree in the north end of the area. You'll spot him lurking at the top of the large tree. He has the usual array of three pieces of Exotic armor and one weapons for sale. Here's what you can expect to find.

Click image to view on full screen

Fighting Lion (Grenade Launcher): 29 Legendary Shards

(Grenade Launcher): 29 Legendary Shards Knucklehead Radar (Hunter Class Helmet): 23 Legendary Shards

(Hunter Class Helmet): 23 Legendary Shards Peacekeepers (Titan Leg Armor): 23 Legendary Shards

(Titan Leg Armor): 23 Legendary Shards Wings of Sacred Dawn (Warlock Class Chest Armor): 23 Legendary Shards

Earlier this week Destiny 2's Iron Banner event kicked off. If you'd like to see all the Iron Banner weapons, gears, and other rewards, head to our gallery. In related news, Bungie has said it is hearing criticism of Destiny 2's endgame activities and is taking it to heart. Although it didn't provide any specific details, the developer nonetheless said that discussions about endgame improvements are happening internally.

Furthermore, Bungie has said it is working on fixing Destiny 2's black screen issue. In the meantime, it has detailed two workarounds that can help alleviate the issue. A new hotfix for the game--1.0.3.2.--was out this week, and it fixed issues involving The Tower crashing when players load into it. This is separate from the black screen issue mentioned above.

Destiny 2 finally comes out for PC on October 24. Ahead of its launch, Bungie has announced Destiny 2 PC's exact unlock time and revealed the final PC requirements.