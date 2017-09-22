Destiny 2 Xur Location Guide: Where Is Xur And What Exotics Is He Selling On September 22?

Another week has passed, which means you're older, wiser, and that much closer to shuffling off this mortal coil. But if you're a Destiny 2 player, it also means the tentacle-faced vendor Xur is back in town, and he's got a few new Exotic items for you to purchase and parade around space.

As we learned last week, Xur now shows up on the map, which makes finding his location considerably easier than in the first Destiny. From September 22 to September 26, Xur will be kicking it on Titan, specifically The Rig. Take a look below to see his exact location and what he's selling.

The Wardcliff Coil (Exotic Rocket Launcher) -- 29 Legendary Shards

(Exotic Rocket Launcher) -- 29 Legendary Shards Foetracer (Exotic Hunter Class Helmet) -- 23 Legendary Shards

(Exotic Hunter Class Helmet) -- 23 Legendary Shards ACD/0 Feedback Fence (Exotic Titan Class Gauntlets) -- 23 Legendary Shards

(Exotic Titan Class Gauntlets) -- 23 Legendary Shards Sunbracers (Exotic Warlock Class Gauntlets) -- 23 Legendary Shards

Bungie will conduct a round of Destiny 2 maintenance in the coming week, which means the game will be offline for a period of time. Starting at 6 AM PT / 2 PM BST / 11 PM AEST on September 25, players won't be able to sign in. An hour later that day, everyone who is logged in to Destiny 2 will be kicked off. All told, there will be interruptions for around six hours.

On September 26, Faction Rallies will begin in the game, starting after the weekly reset on Tuesday and run until October 3. Check out our full story for more details on how Destiny 2's Faction Rallies work. In the meantime, the latest Trials of the Nine event is now live.

We're still digging deep into Destiny 2, but there are some basic things you should know (and habits from the original Destiny you might need to break). You can check our Destiny 2 beginner's guide or our roundup of Destiny 2 guides, tips, and tricks for more information.