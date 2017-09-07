Destiny 2 Xbox One Matchmaking Issues Causing Mongoose Error

While Destiny 2 players on PS4 have faced connection and crashing issues, the Xbox One version hasn't been entirely issue-free. A new problem involving matchmaking has surfaced that is preventing some players from accessing the Crucible and certain aspects of the game.

Bungie confirmed on Twitter that it's aware of issues with "long matchmaking times," which may present the error code Mongoose. The developer didn't have any tips for working around the issue, but it did say it's adjusting matchmaking settings to reduce wait times.

"We're changing the way Matchmaking evaluates new players in the system with no previous Matchmaking history," Bungie said on its forums. "That evaluation period will be shorter for faster and simpler matchmaking. Beyond the new user experience, Matchmaking settings will be unchanged."

Bungie also today addressed Destiny 2's changes to shaders, which have proven contentious. Shaders now function as one-use consumables and can be purchased for real-world money, but based on Bungie's response, it doesn't sound as if it has any intention to adjust them further.

If you're playing Destiny 2, you'll want to know about some important changes to gear acquisition and decrypting Engrams, which will save you some time if you're still employing Destiny 1 strategies. Additionally, you should avoid spending all of your Upgrade Points right away if you're more interested in a subclass you haven't yet unlocked. For more, check out four things we wish we knew before starting Destiny 2, as well as our roundup of Destiny 2 tips, guides, and news.