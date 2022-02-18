Destiny 2 Witch Queen Pre-Load And Maintenance Begins On February 21

Destiny 2 is taking a brief break on February 21 for scheduled maintenance, but it'll be back before you know it.

Next week is a reason to celebrate for Destiny fans when The Witch Queen expansion launches, but a new era of Destiny 2 does require some downtime for some necessary maintenance. The scheduled timeline for The Witch Queen launch will see servers go offline from 18:45 PM PT / 21:45 PM ET on February 21, and maintenance is expected to last until 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET on February 22. The full timeline will look like this:

  • February 21, 18:45 PM PT / 21:45 PM ET: Destiny 2 is brought offline.
  • February 21, 19:00 PM PT / 22:00 PM ET: Pre-load for Update 4.0.0.1 will be available on all platforms.
  • February 22, 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET: Destiny 2 will be brought back online. Update 4.0.0.1 will be playable on all platforms and regions.
  • February 22, 10:00 AM PT / 13:00 PM ET: Destiny 2 maintenance is scheduled to complete.

Destiny 2 players on PS4 will be required to download all associated Destiny 2 required content before playing The Witch Queen, which can be done by launching Destiny 2 after the 4.0.0.1 patch is released. This will essentially reinstall the entire game and its related content, but Bungie noted that the game will have a smaller installation size once the download is complete, which in turn will help improve the download and installation of future PS4 patches.

This doesn't leave you too much time to tie up any loose ends you still have hanging in the Season of the Lost before February 22, but it's worth sitting down this weekend for one more journey into the Astral Alignment activity to see just how cunning Savathun really is.

