Destiny 2 Witch Queen Livestream: How To Watch Tuesday's Reveal

Developer Bungie will be hosting a special live stream for Destiny 2 on August 24. As for what fans can expect, Bungie revealed that the game's upcoming expansion The Witch Queen will be in the spotlight with a first look debuting this week.

Destiny 2 Stream Start Time

Bungie's Witch Queen reveal stream will go live on Tuesday, August 24, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, with a preshow beginning an hour earlier. Other than that, Bungie has kept quiet on any other details for the expansion save for a new short video that hints at the game continuing to delve into morally grey areas. "Truth…is a funny thing," a shadowy figure, who is likely the Hive god Savathun, says in a brief tease of tomorrow's latest trailer.

9 AM PT

12 PM ET

5 PM BST

2 AM AET (August 25)

Destiny 2 Showcase Event // Aug 24 @ 9AM PThttps://t.co/P3UimOAtDM pic.twitter.com/XMYkrT2F7b — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 23, 2021

How To Watch The Destiny 2 Witch Queen Stream

As usual, Bungie's stream can be watched on its official Twitch channel, while the studio's YouTube channel will likely host the reveal trailer and its signature vidocs after the event has concluded. We'll also be streaming it here on GameSpot, so check back closer to the start time to tune in.

What To Expect

While Destiny 2 expansions usually arrived in September, Bungie changed its strategy last year with the launch of Beyond Light. Arriving in November during the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, the series continued to build on a new seasonal model that allowed the story of the franchise to approach unexpected topics regarding Guardians, the nature of their struggle against the Darkness, and the forging of unlikely alliances.

If this week's stream sticks to the script of previous Destiny expansion reveals, there's a good chance that players will see not only the new threat on the horizon, a new location to explore, and a possible look at the next Darkness-powered subclass, but also an update on which content is either being retrieved from the Destiny Vault or placed inside of it so that the game's overall size can remain manageable.

The Witch Queen expansion won't be out this year, as Bungie has instead scheduled the new content to arrive in early 2022.

Until the expansion launches, players will be exploring Destiny through its latest seasonal event, the Season of the Lost. Awoken queen Mara Sov is already confirmed to be making her long-awaited return to the game after spending the last few years working in the shadows and manipulating Guardians before the arrival of Savathun.

Season of the Lost will begin at 10 AM PT on August 24, after The Witch Queen showcase concludes.