Destiny 2 Witch Queen Lepidopterist Triumph Guide: Where To Find Every Hidden Moth

Uncovering the secrets of Savathun's throne world isn't just something to do to pass the time in Destiny 2's latest expansion, The Witch Queen--it's your overall goal. All the weird mysteries you solve uncover more of the story or provide resources and unlock new weapons. One of the secret objectives you can complete in the new location is to find several "Unique Lucent Moths," which are small objects you can add to the cave near Fynch in the throne world, not unlike the hidden penguins that were part of the Beyond Light expansion.

Two new moths appear in the throne world each week, and while the game will give you hints as to where you can find them, it doesn't tell you how. We've delved into the depths of Savathun's realm to find the moths and retrieve them, and you can find everything you need to get them yourself in the guide below.

Week 2

Moth No. 3: Alluring Curtain

You can reach the Alluring Curtain by following the path along the edge of the fortress wall in the southeastern corner of Quagmire.

Spawn in at the Quagmire and head for the exit far to the east to reach Alluring Curtain. You'll need to travel around the outside of the fortress, which is a path you'll have taken if you've completed the "Of Queens and Worms" questline for the Parasite Exotic grenade launcher. The path is pretty straightforward, but there's a fair amount of platforming to be done to get where you're going. Keep watching for Deepsight nodes, as these will reveal platforms you can use to scale the big towers sticking out along the way. The first is next to a white Hive statue, and will reveal platforms on the tower just off the edge of the platform.

Keep going until you encounter a Hive Wizard called Ir Olena. Destroy it and the moth is your reward.

You'll be following the path a long way, through several instances of platforming. Look for a courtyard with a fountain in the middle--this is your destination. When you arrive, you'll find Lucent Hive to fight, including an elite Wizard named Ir Olena, Moth Keeper. You only need to kill the Wizard to make the moth appear; it'll be on the ground wherever Ir Olena falls.

Moth No. 4: Temple of the Cunning

Use this portal to get to the Temple of the Wrathful.

The Temple of the Cunning is a location you visit during The Witch Queen's story campaign. To get back to it, head to the Quagmire and then drive north into the cave-like area where the Scorn spawn, just west of the cliff and nearby Lost Sector. The path should take you downward in elevation and into some rocky tunnels, which then lead into some dark, rocky tunnels that you can illuminate by shooting glowing orange sacks of goo. At the end of that, you'll reach some ruined underground structures filled with Scorn and find an orange portal.

Follow the path into the canyon on the left to reach the Temple of the Cunning.

Hop into that and you'll emerge before a tall fortress built into the rock wall. If you played the campaign, you'll remember that you go through the doorway ahead to reach the Temple of the Wrathful; instead of going into the fortress, hang a left and go around the outside of it.

Kill all the Scorn in this room and the moth will appear on the column to the left.

Keep moving along the path until you enter the structure on the other side of the bridge. Keep advancing; you'll eventually come to a rock wall with light blasting out of it, which you can move through if you duck. You might remember this area as the one that precedes the temple proper, which you reach by dropping down a long fall and landing on a bridge. If you reach that drop, you've gone too far. Instead, look for a blueish room with a hanging chandelier of crystal lights and a round platform in the center, filled with Scorn enemies. Kill them all and the moth will appear on one of the columns in the center of the room.

Week 1

Moth No. 1: Quagmire

The green bubble shield on the wall hides the moth; kill all the Hive who spawn near it to reveal it.

The first Lucent Moth is the easiest to find. From Fynch's location, set out east across the Quagmire section of the throne world toward the region's Lost Sector. When you near the Lost Sector, which is itself close to a big cliff on the northern side of the region, turn and face back to the west. You're looking for a tunnel that runs under the big hill ahead of you. As you enter the tunnel and approach the far end, a group of Lucent Hive will spawn in front of you, including a Wizard. Clear out all the enemies and look to the tunnel wall on the right, or western, side. You should see a green bubble that will dissipate when all the Lucent Hive enemies are destroyed. Behind the bubble waits your first "Independent Moth."

Moth No. 2: Apothecary

To get the second moth, you'll need Deepsight Resonance Tier 2, which you can earn from Fynch by leveling up your Throne World reputation rank. You'll also need to make a long trip to the Apothecary, a section of Savathun's fortress that you'll enter during the "Of Queens and Worms" quest line. To get there, head to the Florescent Canal area and go to the north end, where you'll find a gate to enter the section of the fortress called Queen's Bailey.

Keep going through Queen's Bailey until you find this big outside area that includes a central entrance to the Apothecary Wing, marked by a big staircase. The building you want is past it, to the left, seen here.

From here, the pathway is straightforward, so keep moving through Queen's Bailey until you reach an outside area. This section will have a big entrance into the fortress at the top of a long flight of stairs in the center, which will be ahead of you and on the right as you move into the space. Ahead, you'll see a stout, square building with enemies inside, with the same thing mirrored on the far side of the main entrance.

Activate the Deepsight and then destroy all five of the Witch Queen seals.

Go past the stairs to the other square structure. When you arrive, look for a Deepsight Resonance node on top of the turret and activate it. That'll give you about 30 seconds to find and shoot five black, round seals that carry Savathun's green Witch Queen insignia. They're all scattered close around the square building, and you can find them by the low hum they give off. Here are the five insignias' locations, if you're standing on the small staircase leading up to it:

Inside the square building on the right wall

Outside of the building, on the back wall on the right side

On the square pylon at the top of the stairs on the left side

On the back side of the back-left pylon at the top of the stairs

Outside the building on the left side from the stairs, just beside the doorway heading in

The moth will appear on top of this building, at the top of the stairs.

Destroy all five insignias before your Deepsight runs out and the moth will appear on top of the square building at the top of the small set of stairs.