Destiny 2 Will Sell Millions Of Copies On PC Right Away, Report Says

For the first time, the Destiny series is coming to PC with this year's Destiny 2. And it's going to be a huge hit, according to a new report. SuperData Research today put out a release in which it claims Destiny 2 will sell between 4 and 5 million digital units on PC within its first three months on sale.

To formulate its forecast, the research company said it "evaluated the performance of Destiny 1 on both console and PC and how it compared to other AAA titles that launched during the same time period." (We've followed up with SuperData to clarify the bit about Destiny 1 on PC, as the game did not come to PC). The forecast also takes into consideration the effect of the "Battlenet release on PC and macro-level digital download trends."

No one is doubting that Destiny 2 is going to be a smash hit from a sales perspective, as the first game was a huge success on consoles. Given that the install base of the PC market is substantially larger than the console space, the upside could be substantial. This is the first time we're hearing about a specific unit sales projection for Destiny 2 on PC.

Destiny 2 for PC will only be available through Blizzard's Battle.net service.

Destiny 2 launches in September for PS4 and Xbox One, with a release to follow in October for PC. The game's beta kicks off next week on console and in August for PC.

The game features considerable changes from the first Destiny, such as a social space that'll evolve over time and a new Raid that's "unlike anything we've done," according to Bungie. In addition, it'll feature a lot more story than the first game.