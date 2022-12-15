Destiny 2 Will Continue To Incorporate Secrets, Bungie Clarifies

Bungie has addressed rumors that secrets would cease to be part of Destiny 2. A new statement claims that not only will secrets continue to be a part of the game, they will come in a variety of shapes and sizes.

In the most recent This Week At Bungie, assistant game director Robbie Stevens addressed rumors that secrets will stop being developed. Stevens wrote, "the people working on Destiny 2 believe that secrets are an important part of this franchise, and we’re dedicated to delivering secret experiences, both small and large, throughout the coming year."

The statement goes on to address a Reddit AMA thread concerning the difficulty of encrypting game content. Statements made in the AMA were interpreted to mean that secrets will exit the game. Stevens' clarifies that this is false. He emphasizes that encryption is a real challenge, but it's something that every live game deals with.

The statement also clarifies that while secrets can include missions and puzzles, these are the most difficult kinds of secrets to create. Stevens wrote, "although we’re intentionally hiding things for you to discover in every release, not every secret can be something as big as a mission or puzzle." The section concludes with a survey of secrets from the past year of Destiny 2, as well as a promise that more secrets of a variety of shapes and sizes are on the way.