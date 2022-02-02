Destiny 2 Will Clear Out Some Weapons From Activity Loot Pools In Season 16

Seasonal weapon recycling continues in Destiny 2.

Before the upcoming This Week At Bungie post, Bungie posted numerous weapons that will rotate out of the Nightfall, Trials of Osiris, and Iron Banner pools on Twitter. Weapon pools have changed over the past few seasons, and this trend remains in Season 16 of Destiny 2.

Trials will no longer have hand cannon Igneous Hammer or Sola’s Scar sword, while Nightfalls will remove The Swarm machine gun, Shadow Price auto rifle, Uzume RR4 sniper rifle, and the Hung Jury SR4 scout rifle. Also, Nightfalls will rotate on a three-week basis since four weapons are leaving the loot pool, but Xur may offer some of these weapons on rotation with random rolls.

However, players will be seeing some familiar ones in combat. The previously sunset weapons Duty Bound auto rifle, and the Silicon Neuroma sniper will get added to the Nightfall pool. Likewise, Trials will bring back the popular auto rifle absent from the loot pool all season called The Summoner.

Iron Banner will say goodbye to Multimach CCX submachine gun, Timeworn Spire pulse rifle, Guiding Sight scout rifle, and the Steady Hand hand cannon. Season 15 brought the Forge's Pledge pulse rifle and the Peacebond sidearm, but Bungie has yet to tell what new Iron Banner weapons will come in the first Iron Banner of Destiny 2 Year 5.

All Year 4 seasons during the Beyond Light expansion--including Season of the Hunt, Season of the Chosen, Season of the Splicer, and Season of the Lost--will leave the game when Season 16 begins. Umbral Focused weapons from those seasons will no longer be available. Bungie advised that players should grab their Legendary Engram rewards from Tower vendors and turn in Gunsmith materials for a chance at desired weapon roll because the Legendary Engram pool will cycle out as well.

Bungie said that the upcoming This Week at Bungie post will go over weapon changes happening with Season 16 in more detail.

Although these changes will temporarily retire older firepower on the battlefield, The Witch Queen expansion plans to deliver thrilling weapons, and the new weapon and gear trailer delivers all the hype.

