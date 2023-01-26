Destiny 2 Will Allow Daily Deepsight Weapon Focusing Until The End Of The Season

With just over a month to go before Destiny 2's next expansion Lightfall releases, Bungie is giving players a few welcome buffs to get ready for the new content. One of these will allow players to focus red-bordered Deepsight weapons daily from each of its seasonal vendors. Iron Banner will also award increased reputation gains when it returns at the end of January.

In an update planned for next week, Bungie will be changing its weekly Deepsight focusing to a daily rotation, meaning players will be able to get four guaranteed red-border weapon drops per day. The daily focusing will be available from H.E.L.M. vendors from the Season of the Risen, Haunted, Plunder, and the current Season of the Seraph.

The bonus, which will stay in effect until the end of the current season, will be welcome news to players trying to farm for weapon crafting patterns before Lightfall drops in February. Players will still need the required Umbral Engram and Umbral Energy to focus Deepsight weapons.

Bungie is also increasing rewards from Iron Banner when Fortress returns for its second seasonal rotation on January 31. These include an overall increase to the base reputation earned from each match, with players able to multiply those rewards further by wearing Iron Banner armor or equipping an Iron Banner emblem.

The Iron Banner changes have been put in place to make it easier for players to earn the coveted Iron Countershade chainmail shader before the season ends. Bungie ended its announcement of the buffs by encouraging players to "go earn that chainmail shader if you haven’t already!"

All the changes mentioned above will be available from January 31.