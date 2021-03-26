Destiny 2: Where Is Xur This Week? Exotic Items / Location Guide (March 26-30)

Xur's back in the solar system in Destiny 2, bringing a new slate of Exotics for you to grab. If you're still working on the Iron Banner quest or checking out the new Proving Ground Strike, you'll likely want all the great gear you can get. Here's what Xur's selling and where you can find him.

Head to the Tower, to the Hangar area, to find Xur this week. For his weapon, Xur is offering Sweet Business. Hunters can pick up the Lucky Raspberry chest armor; for Titans, there's the One-Eyed Mask helmet; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Chromatic Fire chest armor.