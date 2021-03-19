Destiny 2: Where Is Xur This Week? Exotic Items / Location Guide (March 19-23)

After yet another suspension, the Trials of Osiris is back this weekend in Destiny 2. With the Iron Banner set to return next week, it's yet another great time to visit Xur and pick up some new Exotic weapons and armor before you get your PvP on.

Head to Nessus, to the Watcher's Grave area, to find Xur this week. For his weapon, Xur is offering Trinity Ghoul. Hunters can pick up the Aeon Swift gauntlets; for Titans, there are the Khepri's Horn helmet; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Sanguine Alchemy chest armor.

Xur Location

Spawn in at the Watcher's Grave transmat zone and hop on your sparrow, heading north. Look for a big pink tree at the north end of the area, where you can climb up and find Xur standing on one of its huge branches.

Look for Xur way to the north in Watcher's Grave, standing atop a huge tree.

Xur Exotic Items

Xur is offering Trinity Ghoul this week, a powerful Exotic bow that rips enemies apart with lightning in addition to its three-pronged arrows. It's especially great if you can get its Exotic catalyst, so if you don't have this one in your collection yet, this is a good get. If you're not a fan of his other options, Xur also sells an Exotic engram that will decrypt into an Exotic you don't already own. He also has the new Xenology Quest, which rewards an Exotic Cipher you can use to purchase Exotics from either Xur or the Tower's Monument to Lost Lights. The quest requires you to either complete Strikes or win matches in Gambit and the Crucible.

Exotic Engram -- 97 legendary shards

Trinity Ghoul -- 29 legendary shards

Aeon Swift -- 23 legendary shards

Khepri's Sting -- 23 legendary shards

Sanguine Alchemy -- 23 legendary shards

Xenology quest -- free

Trinity Ghoul (Combat Bow)

Trinity Ghoul's chain lightning can be incredibly powerful, especially once you have its Exotic catalyst. It's definitely worth the effort.

Trinity Ghoul is a bit of a shotgun-style bow, with its arrow splitting into three separate pieces when you fire it from the hip for greater spread. Aiming down the sight keeps all the arrows together in one shot for a harder hit. But the real benefit of Trinity Ghoul is to land precision kills, each of which charges your next shot with chain lightning that can take out several enemies at once. With the Exotic catalyst, every kill grants chain lightning, which quickly turns Trinity Ghoul into one of the best weapons available in PvE.

Aeon Swift (Hunter)

Bungie recently adjusted the Aeon Cult Exotics to make them more useful, so teaming up with two other players to wear them is even more effective.

Aeon Swift is meant to be used with other players who are also wearing their versions of the Aeon Exotic armor, giving you and your allies special benefits for conspiring together. But the armor has special benefits just for you, rewarding you for landing rapid precision kills or giving you class ability energy when your allies die to make it easier to revive them. Bungie recently tweaked these Exotics to make them a lot more useful, so if you've got a fireteam heading into a tough activity, Aeon Swift is worth considering.

Stats:

Mobility: 9

Resilience: 14

Recovery: 10

Discipline: 8

Intellect: 14

Strength: 7

Total: 62

Khepri's Horn (Titan)

Titans who love Barricades can use them to wipe out enemies with the help of Khepri's Horn.

Titans who like to use Barricades can get a lot of PvE utility out of Khepri's Horn. When you land Solar damage kills, the Exotic recharges your Barricade to keep it standing, while also firing off a blast of Solar energy when you summon it--making it both more defensive and more deadly.

Stats:

Mobility: 9

Resilience: 8

Recovery: 14

Discipline: 12

Intellect: 6

Strength: 16

Total: 65

Sanguine Alchemy (Warlock)

Sanguine Alchemy can make your rifts last way longer, as long as you're able to keep racking up kills while standing in them.

Another solid PvE Exotic, Sanguine Alchemy boosts rifts to make them even more effective. When standing in one of your rifts while wearing the Exotic, any kills you notch pause the rift's timer, which keeps it around a little longer. The more kills you rack up, the longer the pause, so the longer the rift exists. That can keep you healed or buffed for a lot longer, making it a lot easier to fight off waves of enemies and defend static locations.

Stats: