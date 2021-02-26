Destiny 2: Where Is Xur This Week? Exotic Items / Location Guide (Feb. 26-March 2)

Xur returns to Destiny 2 this weekend with another batch of Exotic weapons and armor for players to snag. Use them to help you take on the Master version of the Presage Exotic mission and the ongoing Iron Banner PvP event. Here's where to find Xur and what he's stocking.

Head to Nessus, to the Watcher's Grave area, to find Xur this week. For his weapon, Xur is offering Monte Carlo. Hunters can pick up the FR0ST-EE5 leg armor; for Titans, there's the Antaeus Wards boots; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Vesper of Radius chest armor.