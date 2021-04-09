Destiny 2: Where Is Xur This Week? Exotic Items / Location Guide (April 9-13)

We're closing in on the end of the Season of the Chosen in Destiny 2, with just one more Iron Banner event ahead. Hit up Xur this week for some fresh Exotics to make sure you're prepared--if you're a Hunter, you're definitely going to want to pick up this week's armor offering to give yourself an edge in the Crucible.

Head to the EDZ, to the Winding Cove area, to find Xur this week. For his weapon, Xur is offering The Prospector. Hunters can pick up the Wormhusk Crown helmet; for Titans, there's the Mk. 44 Stand Asides leg armor; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Felwinter's Helm helmet.

Xur Location

Head to the Winding Cove section of the EDZ to track down Xur this week. Hop on your sparrow and head to the north end of the area, which is walled off by a high cliff. Either jump and climb to the top of that cliff, or look for an opening in the wall near the highway overpass to find your way to the top, where a Fallen dropship has crashed. You'll find Xur standing beside it, overlooking the area.

Look for Xur at the top of the cliff on Winding Cove's north side, near a crashed Fallen ship.

Xur Exotic Items

Xur offers The Prospector for players this week, which mixes the large magazine of a drum grenade launcher with the remote explosive capabilities of a breech-loader. More interesting, though, is Wormhusk Crown, the Hunter helmet that's awesome for the Crucible--it heals you every time you dodge, making it great for staying alive in tight spots. If you're not a fan of his other options, Xur also sells an Exotic engram that will decrypt into an Exotic you don't already own. He also has the new Xenology Quest, which rewards an Exotic Cipher you can use to purchase Exotics from either Xur or the Tower's Monument to Lost Lights. The quest requires you to either complete Strikes or win matches in Gambit and the Crucible.

Exotic Engram -- 97 legendary shards

The Prospector-- 29 legendary shards

Wormhusk Crown -- 23 legendary shards

Mk. 44 Stand Asides -- 23 legendary shards

Felwinter's Helm -- 23 legendary shards

Xenology quest -- free

The Prospector (Grenade Launcher)

The Prospector is awesome for controlling an area and setting traps. Try it when holding or taking Iron Banner control points, using its sticky grenades to take out lots of targets at once.

Raining sticky flaming death down on your enemies is what The Prospector is good for. The grenade launcher has automatic fire, so you can just hold down the trigger and unload on a whole area. Grenades the launcher fires stick to targets and surfaces, making it great for covering an area--but its ordinance doesn't explode until you release the trigger. When you let go, you'll detonate all your grenades at once, and anything caught in the blast will be set on fire, too. The Prospector is great for controlling an area, setting traps, and blowing up a lot of things at once, but make sure you pay attention to how you use it to get the most out of its sticky remote-detonated grenades.

Wormhusk Crown (Hunter)

Wormhusk Crown's boost of healing can be enough to keep you alive in sticky situations in the Crucible--it's absolutely worth having.

Once you start using Wormhusk Crown, you may never stop. The Hunter helmet heals you every time you use your dodge ability, making it a great Exotic to take with you into the Crucible--if you get into trouble, dodge to get a little heal bump that can keep you alive a little longer. This is a pretty solid roll on the Exotic, so if you don't have one, you should absolutely pick this Wormhusk Crown up.

Stats:

Mobility: 15

Resilience: 10

Recovery: 7

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 15

Strength: 14

Total: 63

Mk. 44 Stand Asides (Titan)

Mk. 44 Stand Asides give you an overshield to make your shoulder charge-style melee strikes a little safer, while also refilling your melee energy when you use them.

Ramming stuff and people with your shoulder is what makes a Titan a Titan, and Mk. 44 Stand Asides makes crashing through things a little easier and a little safer. The Exotic gives you an overshield if you're sprinting around with full health and Shield Bash, Seismic Strike, or Hammer Strike equipped, and you get some melee energy back whenever you smash anything with those abilities. If you like running straight into opponents, especially in the Crucible, this is an Exotic that can help save your life.

Stats:

Mobility: 19

Resilience: 13

Recovery: 2

Discipline: 18

Intellect: 9

Strength: 2

Total: 63

Felwinter's Helm (Warlock)

With Felwinter's Helm, killing an enemy with your melee ability weakens nearby enemies, giving you an incentive to wade into the fray.

Warlocks who like whipping fireballs and getting in close can put Felwinter's Helm to good use. When you land a kill with your melee ability, you release a blast of energy that weakens nearby enemies. The radius of the blast and the duration of the weakening effect increases when you melee tougher targets or use a finisher. The effect is great in PvE situations when you have to deal with lots of enemies, with the weakening giving you a chance to take down lots of baddies before they can turn the tables on you.

Stats: