Destiny 2: Where Is Xur This Week? Exotic Items / Location Guide (April 30-May 4)
Xur is back this weekend in Destiny 2 with fresh Exotics to help you in the Guardian Games.
We're closing in on the final week of Destiny 2's Season of the Chosen, as well as the Guardian Games. Xur is back in the solar system with new Exotics that can help you with your last week of competition and to finish your Seasonal Challenges. Here's what he's packing and where you can find him.
Head to the Tower, in the Hangar area, to find Xur this week. For his weapon, Xur is offering Arbalest. Hunters can pick up the Graviton Forfeit helmet; for Titans, there's the Mk. 44 Stand Asides leg armor; and for Warlocks, Xur has Astrocyte Verse helmet.
Xur Location
Spawn in at the central Tower transmat zone and turn left to head down the stairs to the Hangar. At the bottom of those stairs, hang another left and pass under the structure to find a catwalk staircase in the back corner of the area, to the north. Xur is up the stairs a bit, surveying the Last City below.
Xur Exotic Items
Xur is offering Arbalest this week, a Kinetic linear fusion rifle that has the one-hit kill potential of a sniper rifle. It's a well-loved PvP weapon because even if you can't land a headshot, it weakens opponents you tag with it, giving you a good chance of finishing them off. If you're not a fan of his other options, Xur also sells an Exotic engram that will decrypt into an Exotic you don't already own. He also has the new Xenology Quest, which rewards an Exotic Cipher you can use to purchase Exotics from either Xur or the Tower's Monument to Lost Lights. The quest requires you to either complete Strikes or win matches in Gambit and the Crucible.
- Exotic Engram -- 97 legendary shards
- Arbalest -- 29 legendary shards
- Graviton Forfeit -- 23 legendary shards
- Mk. 44 Stand Asides -- 23 legendary shards
- Astrocyte Verse -- 23 legendary shards
- Xenology quest -- free
Arbalest (Linear Fusion Rifle)
Arbalest has been a PvP mainstay ever since it was released thanks to its high degree of stopping power. The linear fusion rifle is basically equivalent to a sniper rifle, except that it needs time to charge. Land a headshot with it and you'll nab a one-shot kill. Even if you miss, though, Arbalest does serious damage to enemy shields, making it a great weapon to open an attack with in PvP or PvE. Use it to crack shields before laying in with another, less precision-oriented weapon.
Graviton Forfeit (Hunter)
For Hunters who like to use invisibility effects, Graviton Forfeit is a very useful Exotic. The helmet extends the duration of invisibility whenever you use it, while also recharging your melee ability more quickly whenever you're invisible. If you're using Vanish in Smoke, that recharge will help you get your melee charges back more quickly, allowing for even more invisibility. Consider this one if you're using a vanish-heavy build for great effect.
Stats:
- Mobility: 17
- Resilience: 2
- Recovery: 15
- Discipline: 12
- Intellect: 11
- Strength: 8
- Total: 65
Mk. 44 Stand Asides (Titan)
Seems like Xur offers Titans the Mk. 44 Stand Asides just about every other week. That said, this Exotic can be great, especially in the Crucible, for melee-centric Titan builds. The leg armor gives you an overshield when you sprint around at full health and have Seismic Strike, Hammer Strike, or Shield Bash equipped--so if you like running at your opponents and smashing them with your melee, Mk. 44 Stand Asides will keep you alive long enough to land it. You also get a portion of your melee energy back for landing the hit, so go nuts.
Stats:
- Mobility: 10
- Resilience: 15
- Recovery: 7
- Discipline: 16
- Intellect: 7
- Strength: 8
- Total: 63
Astrocyte Verse (Warlock)
The Warlock helmet Astrocyte Verse is all about making you tougher to kill with your Blink jump ability. With the Exotic equipped, you can Blink more often and travel farther when you use it. The ability is already pretty deadly in the Crucible since you disappear and reappear somewhere else when you do it, and Astrocyte Verse only increases that. What's more, you'll ready weapons more quickly as you come out of Blink and you maintain your radar--so if you use Blink to get the drop on your opponents, you'll have an even greater advantage wearing this.
Stats:
- Mobility: 11
- Resilience: 8
- Recovery: 12
- Discipline: 2
- Intellect: 7
- Strength: 20
- Total: 60
