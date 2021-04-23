Destiny 2: Where Is Xur This Week? Exotic Items / Location Guide (April 23-27)

Hunters have taken the first victory in the Guardian Games, but there are still a couple more weeks of the event in Destiny 2. That's plenty of time for Titans and Warlocks to gain an upper hand. That makes this yet another great opportunity to visit Xur for fresh new Exotics this week to give yourself an edge on the competition.

Head to the Tower, in the Hangar area, to find Xur this week. For his weapon, Xur is offering Prometheus Lens. Hunters can pick up the Orpheus Rig leg armor; for Titans, there's the Citan's Ramparts guantlets; and for Warlocks, Xur has The Stag helmet.

Xur Location

Spawn in at the central Tower transmat zone and turn left to head down the stairs to the Hangar. At the bottom of those stairs, hang another left and pass under the structure to find a catwalk staircase in the back corner of the area, to the north. Xur is up the stairs a bit, surveying the Last City below.

Xur's on the catwalk at the north end of the Tower, near the edge of the area.

Xur Exotic Items

Xur is offering Prometheus Lens this week, a powerful trace rifle that's great for long-range takedowns. It's handy in both PvE and PvP situations thanks to the fact that it suffers no damage drop-off. If you're not a fan of his other options, Xur also sells an Exotic engram that will decrypt into an Exotic you don't already own. He also has the new Xenology Quest, which rewards an Exotic Cipher you can use to purchase Exotics from either Xur or the Tower's Monument to Lost Lights. The quest requires you to either complete Strikes or win matches in Gambit and the Crucible.

Exotic Engram -- 97 legendary shards

Prometheus Lens -- 29 legendary shards

Orpheus Rig -- 23 legendary shards

Citan's Ramparts -- 23 legendary shards

The Stag -- 23 legendary shards

Xenology quest -- free

Prometheus Lens (Trace Rifle)

Prometheus Lens does serious damage if you can hold the beam on a target over time.

Prometheus Lens isn't as powerful as it was at its heyday, but it's still a fun, useful gun that's easy to aim and has a ton of range. The gun fires a steady heat-based laser beam, and if you can hold it on your target, the field of damaging heat it creates will expand. It's a handy gun in both PvE and PvP, and while it's not burning up the Crucible anymore (heh), it's still reliable thanks to its straight, easy-to-aim laser.

Orpheus Rig (Hunter)

Orpheus Rig is a useful standby Exotic for Hunters, and you'll want it in tough PvE situations.

If you're a Hunter, Orpheus Rig should be in your rotation. The Exotic gives you more shots with your Nightstalker subclass's Moebius Quiver Super, while making those arrows more effective. When enemies get caught in your tether traps, you gain ability energy while generating tons of Orbs of Power. That makes this a great Exotic for PvE situations where you need to control lots of enemies at once.

Stats:

Mobility: 15

Resilience: 15

Recovery: 2

Discipline: 7

Intellect: 14

Strength: 9

Total: 62

Citan's Ramparts (Titan)

Your Barricade becomes a little weaker but a lot more useful with Citan's Ramparts, which lets you and your teammates shoot through the barrier.

Titans' Towering Barricades can be useful in a pinch for stopping incoming fire, but having instant cover doesn't always help your situation--it can save your life, but it might just delay the inevitable. Citan's Ramparts gives you an advantage by making it possible for you and your teammates to shoot through your barricades while they still stop the incoming fire of your opponents. That makes this a handy Exotic in tough PvE activities or in the Crucible, where some extra cover you can shoot through can give you the edge in taking out opponents. Just note that your barricades don't last as long and can't absorb as much damage when you use the Exotic.

Stats:

Mobility: 16

Resilience: 14

Recovery: 2

Discipline: 15

Intellect: 9

Strength: 7

Total: 63

The Stag (Warlock)

The Stag is all about keeping you alive and making it easier to revive you--when you die, it drops a healing rift to aid your teammates.

The Stag is a useful Exotic for keeping you and your team alive if you're a fan of healing rifts. The helmet gives you Rift energy whenever you're critically wounded, making it more likely you'll get a chance to throw down a healing rift and save your own life. If you don't make it, though, the helmet drops a healing rift when you die, helping to keep your teammates alive so they can save you.

Stats: