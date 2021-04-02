Destiny 2: Where Is Xur This Week? Exotic Items / Location Guide (April 2-6)

The weekend is upon us and that means Xur and his Exotics return to the solar system in Destiny 2. Fill out your collection to gear up for the new Proving Grounds Strike and Nightfall with something new from the snake-faced Exotics vendor. Here's where to find him and what he's offering this week.

Head to Nessus, to the Watcher's Grave area, to find Xur this week. For his weapon, Xur is offering Arbalest. Hunters can pick up the Orpheus Rig leg armor; for Titans, there's the Lion Rampant leg armor; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Aeon Soul gauntlets.