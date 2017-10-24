Destiny 2 Weekly Reset's New Nightfall: The Arms Dealer Strike Modifiers And Challenges

Another weekly reset in Destiny 2 has occurred, bringing players a fresh slate of things to do, and moving the Flashpoint to Io. Most significantly, it rotates in the next Nightfall Strike, complete with new Modifiers and Challenges, as well as the opportunity to receive some nice rewards.

This week, players can try their hand at The Arms Dealer Strike. A time limit is in place as always, and unfortunately, it can't be extended this week. That's because of the first of the two modifiers, Timewarp: Zero Hour, which offers no way to earn additional time. The other modifier is Torrent, the always-fun one that causes abilities to recharge much faster. As a result, you'll want to make sure you aren't saving your grenades and melee abilities for long.

In terms of Challenges, the always-present Speed of Dark is active, which requires you to finish the Strike with at least five minutes left on the timer. Unbroken asks you to make it through the mission with fewer than three deaths. And finally, Trash the Thresher tasks you with bringing down a Thresher (the Cabal gunship) during the fight with Bracus Zahn.

The reward for completing the Nightfall is Powerful Gear. This is one of the few activities to offer those, and they're among the best items you can get your hands on. It's also a reliable way to increase your Power level past 265, should you be struggling to pass that point. If you haven't made it to that point, you may want to consider waiting until after you've raised your Power level before grabbing the Nightfall reward. This Nightfall will be available until the next weekly reset, which occurs at 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 10 AM BST / 4 PM AEST on Tuesday, October 31.

The Nightfall is available from the start for the PC version, which is out now. If you haven't yet unlocked the Nightfall, you'll need to complete two Strikes and approach the suggested Power level of 240 before Zavala will allow you to take part in them. Traditional matchmaking is not available, but in its place we have Guided Games, providing players with the opportunity to be matched up with members of a clan for the mission (which requires a Nightfall Ticket). Alternatively, clan members can sign up to serve as guides through the Nightfall. Doing so does not require a Ticket.