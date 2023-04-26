Destiny 2 Version 7.0.5.1 Patch Notes: Technical Fixes Inbound

The latest patch for Destiny 2 is here, though it's only a small hotfix. After the servers went down for maintenance for roughly an hour, patch 7.0.5.1 is now live, bringing a small handful of fixes to a game that has recently been beleaguered by technical issues.

The new patch has fixed two issues that were causing crashes, one that could be triggered by opening the loadout menu, and another that was caused by an excess of particle effects in certain parts of Neptune. The patch will no doubt be welcome to PS5 players who have been especially impacted by crashes occuring within Neomuna on Neptune. The patch has also tweaked the Daughters of Oryx fight to minimise flashing and adjust the scene's brightness.

While any patch is better than none, players are still frustrated that the list of fixes is relatively small, with a number of major bugs still unaddressed, including audio issues introduced with patch 7.0.5.0. Destiny 2 has experienced a lot of technical issues lately, with the last few days seeing players struggling with common CHICKEN, WEASEL, and PLUM error codes, along with a bug that makes it look like all your characters had been deleted.

Here are all the issues that have been fixed in this hotfix:

DESTINY 2 HOTFIX 7.0.5.1

RAID

  • Fixed an issue where the raid jacket director dialog was appearing after the March 21 deadline to unlock the purchase.
  • Adjusted brightness and flashing in the Daughters of Oryx encounter.

UI/UX

  • Fixed an issue where gauntlets would not equip when changing loadouts.
  • Fixed an issue where opening the loadout menu could cause Destiny 2 to crash.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

WEAPONS

  • Fixed an issue where making changes to the weapon in an inventory after selecting the weapon to reshape would not automatically update to the item in the reshape slot.

PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS

  • Fixed an issue where too many particle effects in certain areas on Neptune could cause Destiny 2 to crash.

