Destiny 2 Update Makes Getting The Scallywag Title A Little Easier

A fresh weekly reset means that a new patch is available for Destiny 2, and for those players who were running into problems on their journey toward earning the seasonal Scallywag title, there's some good news.

Bungie has confirmed that this week's patch has made it so that players will no longer need the Semaphore Signals Triumph in order to gain the Scallywag Seal, due to that objective being bugged. An easy but time-consuming objective that required players to listen to each new piece of radio narrative content that would become available in the Eliksni Quarter as the story progressed, some players reported multiple radio entries being played for them.

This resulted in their progress being blocked during the Sails of the Shipstealer quest, but Bungie has rectified this issue. While you'll still be able to earn this Triumph, it won't be necessary for your Scallywag title pursuit. Bungie has advised players to stick to just one of their Guardians for unlocking radio content, as only a single radio entry can be played per visit to the Eliksni Quarter.

For those players who have made significant progress during Season of Plunder's story, they'll have to go to orbit and respawn back in this location to get each unique transmission. You can read the full patch notes below or on Bungie's website.

Destiny Hotfix 6.2.5.4

Fixed an issue where players were not able to acquire Scallywag Seal due to being blocked by the Semaphore Signals Triumph. The Semaphore Signals Triumph is no longer needed for Scallywag Seal.

Players can still unlock the Semaphore Signals Triumph for Triumph score and hear that sweet, sweet narrative radio content by proceeding on their Sails of the Shipstealer quest.

If players have a character that has finished the quest but are blocked by this issue, they must progress on characters that have not yet finished the quest.

For maximum efficiency in unlocking radio content, we don't advise progressing on this quest on multiple characters.

Beware: only one radio entry can be played per-visit to Eliksni Quarter.

If players have made significant progress through the Sails of the Shipstealer quest such that they have multiple radio entries available, they will need to go to orbit and return to Eliksni Quarter between each radio usage.

Dialogs in Ketchcrash and Expedition will now respect a character's progress through the Seasonal narrative and play contextually appropriate lines.

In other Destiny 2 news, Telesto's power trip has come to an end, last week's patch nerfed linear fusion rifles, and a new dungeon is coming in Season 19.