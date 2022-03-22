Destiny 2 Update Lets Players Hold More Crafting Elements... For Now

Anyone who has been playing through Destiny 2's latest expansion, The Witch Queen, has probably been taking advantage of the weapon crafting system it introduced. Thanks to the game's latest update, 4.0.0.4, making new guns or glaives on Mars will be less of a headache thanks to a sizable quality-of-life change.

After downloading today's update for Destiny 2, players will be able to store more elements in their inventories. These elements are used specifically in weapon crafting, with each corresponding with a different weapon perk. However, instead of only being able to hold 250 of each of these elements, players will be able to stuff a whopping 1,000 in their inventories.

That only applies to Adroit, Mutable, Energetic, Ruinous, and Drowned elements though. Natural Elements, the general currency used in Destiny 2's weapon crafting, have also had a decent inventory carrying capacity, up to 10,000 from 8,500.

These changes will only matter during Destiny 2's current season. According to last week's This Week At Bungie post, every one of those elements, save for Natural Elements, will be removed from the game.

Along with changes to weapon crafting, Bungie is addressing a massive issue that appeared in the game's PvP mode, Gambit. Some perks in Gambit were using their PvE values instead, and while it's fun to wipe the floor with brainless AI, putting another player on the receiving end of that isn't balanced. Specifically, Bungie has fixed Eriana's Vow so it "will no longer one-shot opponents unless they've already taken damage from other sources."

A full list of patch notes for Destiny 2's latest hotfix can be found below.

ACTIVITIES

Throne World

Fixed a networking issue that could cause the destructible Pyramid Crux object used in many activities to desync state between client and host causing several issues and confusing players.

Fixed an issue where a third Altar could unintentionally be active on the map for a short period.

Gambit

Fixed an issue causing perks in Gambit PvP to use PvE values. More specifically, Eriana’s Vow will no longer one-shot opponents unless they’ve already taken damage from other sources.



Vow of the Disciple

Fixed an issue where an unintentional symbol could appear where one of Rhulk's attacks met environment geometry.

Fixed an issue where players could earn a lore entry while only standing in front of one of two symbols.

Fixed an issue where players could shoot any symbol to pass the "kill" symbol check for the lore entry.

Fixed an issue where players could disrupt The Caretaker mid-wipe performance.

Fixed an issue where players could complete The Caretaker encounter and the activity would not progress.

Fixed an issue where the Rhulk encounter would be soft locked if players spread Leeching Force as their final deposit occurs.

Fixed an issue where players could leave raid banners up by planting them as the encounter begins.

Fixed an issue where players could earn multiple lore entries by reloading checkpoints.

The Witch Queen Campaign

Fixed an issue where players could circumvent death in Legendary Campaign missions by leaving the fireteam and rejoining. Players that Join in Progress now require a revive.

Fixed an issue preventing replayable nodes in The Witch Queen campaign from appearing on the Throne World map for a small portion of players.

Fixed the displayed possible rewards for Legend difficulty for The Ghosts to include Ascendant Alloy.

PsiOps Battlegrounds

Fixed an issue where Champions were inconsistently spawning in PsiOps Battlegrounds.

UI/UX

General

Fixed an issue where some items were being highlighted as new incorrectly, which had negative impacts to performance.

Fixed an issue where general game performance could stutter or drop in framerate while character inventory UI was loading.

INVESTMENT

Economy

Fixed an issue that was causing Gambit weapon and armor focusing to cost more than expected. Focusing now costs 10,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards each.

Rahool's destination materials now are sold for stacks of five for one Legendary Shard, matching Spider's previous exchange rates.

Fixed an issue that was still allowing Weapon Telemetries to drop. Players can safely delete all Weapon Telemetries from their inventories as they no longer have any use and will not be used in the future.

Fixed an issue where a Vanguard bounty, The Harder They Fall, could only be progressed in strikes.

Fixed an issue where the Omega catalyst boost was rewarding 3x progress instead of 4x.

Fixed an issue where the Legendary Campaign emblem, A Higher Truth, could not be equipped on platforms where the player doesn't own The Witch Queen.

Players who found themselves unable to unlock or acquire a Light subclass should now be able to do so.

Players should find the associated pursuits in their inventory when first entering orbit with space remaining for the associated pursuit.

Fixed an issue where the Ritual of the Season Triumph could be progressed with PvE kills outside of Vanguard playlists.

Fixed an issue where Seasonal quest steps could be blocked if players had reached the Psionic Intel inventory limit.

Fixed an issue where Nightfalls were giving inconsistent reputation bonuses when reaching a platinum score. Some strikes will now reward additional reputation, while others will reward less.



Weapon Crafting

Increased Element crafting currency caps. More information can be found in the 3/17/2022 This Week at Bungie blog article.

Fixed an issue where the Sleight of Hand trait perk had incorrect crafting requirements.

Seals

Fixed an issue where the Moments of Triumph 2021 title could not be equipped.

GAMEPLAY

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the Explosive Personality Grenade Launcher was not using the correct RPM stat for wave frames. Note that the crafting screen will still display the wrong RPM which will be fixed in a future patch. The actual weapon item will have the correct stat.

Fixed an issue where The Logic ornament for The Lament appeared backwards.

Fixed an issue where The Lament and Worldline Zero were not networking their attacks correctly.

Fixed an issue where a faint box would be visible around the hip-fire reticle when using Osteo Striga or Forerunner.

All Glaives now reach full charge after four successful projectile hits instead of six.

Armor

Fixed an issue where the previous reduction of melee recharge rate for Graviton Forfeit was erroneously applying in PvE activities.

Fixed an issue where the Exotic Titan Helmet, Loreley Splendor, would consume class ability energy upon death without spawning a Sunspot(as in the case of taking enough damage to fully deplete your health while you still have any shields).

Players must first acquire Vow of the Disciple raid mods before they can be applied to armor from that raid.

Fixed an issue where some armor was not appearing on the Appearance Customization screen, even after it had been unlocked with Synthweave.

Fixed an issue where some Rare armor sets could be infused.

Fixed an issue where focusing an Umbral Engram could sometimes give the wrong armor to Warlocks.

Abilities

Boss combatants no longer take additional melee damage while frozen by Stasis.

Sentinel Titan's Bastion barricade now takes 20% increased damage from player sources. This damage bonus stacks with other sources of anti-emplacement damage like the Hakke Breach Armaments origin trait or Anti-Barrier Rounds.

Targets with Void invisibility active now ping the radar for 0.6 seconds every 3 seconds until invisibility ends. Normal radar visibility rules still apply (i.e., double jumping or sprinting pings the radar). Note: Now that we’ve seen feedback and data from the first weekend of Trials in Season 16, we wanted to take a few steps to address a few outliers in the Void 3.0 subclass kits. These changes are targeted specifically at PvP and don’t affect the PvE sandbox. We believe that some frustration stems from prevalence and will taper off over time as additional subclasses are brought into the 3.0 system, but wanted to address what we can before the next Trials weekend. As always, we’ll be on the lookout for feedback and will adjust where needed.

Fixed an issue where Child of the Old Gods could damage some targets through immunity shields. While the Child will not be put on time out, it now knows better and has issued heartfelt apologies to all targets that it has damaged through immunity. We are thankful to have such a good Child, and are proud of them.



PLATFORMS

PC