Destiny 2 Update Finally Fixes Tower Crashes

As promised, the latest batch of Destiny 2 server maintenance has brought with it a new update. Despite the fact that it contains only a single fix, it's one that many players will be extremely happy to get their hands on.

Update 1.0.3.2 is out now on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (which refers to the download as update 1.07). It's quite small in size, but it deals with the longstanding issue of crashes when loading into The Tower social space--something that has affected players since launch. Bungie didn't provide any additional commentary regarding the fix beyond what you see in the brief patch notes below. It's possible the issue could persist for some, but any improvement will be welcomed by those who have found themselves having to repeatedly restart the game because of a crash.

Server maintenance for Destiny 2 is ongoing, although that shouldn't impact your ability to play. However, if you were online when update 1.0.3.2 was released, you may need to close out of the game and restart it in order to download the patch.

One issue this patch does not address is the exploit that forced Bungie to delay the Prestige Leviathan Raid. It was slated to release on October 10 but has been pushed back until October 18 because of a bug that "causes the encounters to be stripped of their intended challenge." Given that Prestige is intended to be a harder version of the Raid--and is something teams will race to be the first one to complete--Bungie opted to push back the launch in order to ensure the Raid works properly. Iron Banner is live, however, with a variety of new rewards.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 1.0.3.2 Patch Notes

General