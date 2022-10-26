Destiny 2 Update 6.2.5.1 Brings A Selection Of Small Fixes And Tweaks

Destiny 2 hotfix 6.2.5.1 is here, and the update brings with it a few quick fixes to various issues the game has recently been experiencing. Read on for a look at the full patch notes.

You can check out the full patch notes below:

Crucible

Fixed an issue where Iron Banner: Eruption was awarding Crucible medals instead of Iron Banner medals.

Seasonal

Fixed an issue where players were prevented from placing Ships of the Shipstealer relics in the H.E.L.M.

Fixed an issue where the week-seven Seasonal Challenge "Shaper II was significantly harder to achieve than other Challenges that are required in order to gain Repute.

Raids and Dungeons

Fixed an issue where players sometimes didn’t teleport to reward location after completing final encounter.

Fixed an issue where certain raids and dungeons were not progressing the Masked Mayhem Triumph for gilding the Ghost Writer Seal.

Gameplay and Investment

Fixed an issue where Enhanced Repulsor Brace was not stronger than the base perk.

Fixed an issue where Mindbender's Ambition (Adept) wasn't dropping with two perks in the left trait column.

Fixed an issue where the scope for Arbalest’s Electromagnetic Execution ornament would flicker under some circumstances.

Reduced the number of Headless Ones needed to be defeated in Haunted Lost Sectors for the One of Many Triumph.

Eververse

Manse Macabre ship preview is now brighter.

Festival of the Lost Event Card

Fixed an issue where the purchase button tooltip on the Event Card upgrade dialog was missing ticket expiration text.

Fixed an issue where the image and instant reward icon of the Bold Chapalu Sparrow on the Event Card upgrade dialog were using incorrect dyes.

Fixed an issue where the Automatic Transmission Event Card challenge was rewarding the Mechabre Sniper Rifle instead of the BrayTech Werewolf Auto Rifle.