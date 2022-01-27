Destiny 2 Update 3.4.0.4 Fixes Some Frustrating Issues

Bungie has released a Destiny 2 patch today that includes some important bug fixes that have been plaguing the game recently.

Today’s update 3.4.0.4 is a hotfix that features three adjustments that should provide some relief, particularly for hand cannon users and those clearing Dares of Eternity. Full patch notes are below.

Destiny Update 3.4.0.4 Notes

Dares of Eternity

Fixed an issue causing less Reputation to be rewarded in Dares of Eternity than intended.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where hand cannons would have an empty magazine when first entering into an activity.

Abilities

Fixed an issue where the frontal assault buff was not reliably being added to the player if their charged melee killed the target.

Today’s update follows hotfixes 3.4.0.2 and 3.4.0.3, both of which brought with them a variety of other meaningful improvements--most notably to Dares of Eternity. The former reduced the recommended power level for entering Dares of Eternity, while the latter fixed a rare but frustrating crash that occurred during the Crota boss battle.

Dares of Eternity is Destiny 2’s new six-player mode where players are tasked with facing off against a series of randomly-chosen challenges in a strange game show setting. It was released as part of Bungie's 30th Anniversary Pack last December and is available for free to all Destiny 2 players.